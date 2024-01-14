NYT: Houthis retain significant military strength despite U.S.-Led aerial campaign

Shafaqna – In a recent report by The New York Times, a detailed evaluation of the Yemen airstrikes has revealed that a substantial segment of the Houthis’ military capabilities remains unscathed. This development presents a formidable obstacle for the Biden administration in its efforts to weaken the Yemeni group.

The New York Times reported that Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, a high-ranking U.S. military officer, claimed that airstrikes had successfully disrupted the Houthi’s ability to carry out complex drone and missile attacks. However, two anonymous U.S. officials cautioned that despite over 60 precision strikes on Houthi missile and drone targets using more than 150 munitions, only 20 to 30 percent of the rebels’ offensive capabilities were affected. Much of these capabilities are mobile and easily relocated or hidden.

