Newsweek: Presidential Candidates participated in massive Pro-Palestinian March in Washington

SHAFAQNA- Longshot 2024 presidential candidates Dr Jill Stein and Dr Cornel West participated in a massive gathering of supporters for Palestine in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (13 Jan. 2024), Newsweek reported.

The demonstrators united to call for a cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas conflict that has wreaked havoc on Gaza for more than three months. The massive protest was planned to mark the 100th day of the war.

Since October 7, More than 23,000 Palestinians, about 1 percent of Gaza’s population, reportedly lost their lives, according to the Associated Press. Thousands of other Palestinians are still missing or seriously injured, and about 80 percent of Gaza’s population of more than 2 million has been forced to flee their homes.

Source: Newsweek

www.shafaqna.com