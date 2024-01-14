THE HILL: Plastics pollution added a quarter trillion dollars in healthcare costs in one year

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- According to a new study, chemicals leaching from plastics are making Americans significantly sicker and poorer.

In 2018, the harmful effects of plastics on hormones in the nation’s food and water supply resulted in an astounding quarter of a trillion dollars in additional healthcare costs, according to the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

That’s equivalent to 5 percent of U.S. health care spending and more than 1 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to the New York University researchers.

Leonardo Trasande, a pediatrician at New York University’s School of Medicine expressed: “The surge in plastics production represents “a dangerous and unnatural experiment.”

He added: “We are coming to reckon with the reality that this is an urgent human health problem.”

By interfering with the chemical messengers that control the human body, micro- and nanoplastics have led to a sharp increase in conditions such as obesity, premature birth, cancer and heart disease, researchers found.

Source: THE HILL

www.shafaqna.com