UNRWA: 100 days of death-destruction-displacement in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- On the 100th day of the war in Gaza, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini emphasized that the massive death, destruction, displacement, hunger, loss, and grief of the last 100 days are staining our shared humanity.

“In the past 100 days, sustained bombardment across the Gaza Strip caused the mass displacement of a population that is in a state of flux – constantly uprooted and forced to leave overnight, only to move to places which are just as unsafe. This has been the largest displacement of the Palestinian people since 1948,” he added.

According to Lazzarini’s statement: “Overcrowded and unsanitary UNRWA shelters have now become ‘home’ to more than 1.4 million people. They lack everything, from food to hygiene to privacy. People live in inhumane conditions, where diseases are spreading, including among children. They live through the unliveable, with the clock ticking fast towards famine.”

Source: Al Mayadeen

