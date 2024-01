SHAFAQNA- The Islamic House of Wisdom (IHW) is organizing a program entitled “The Art and Power of Listening in Life Interactions” with common views of the Quran and Nahj al-Balaghah. This program will be held over breakfast in the presence of Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi. It will be hosted by the Islamic Wisdom House in Dearborn Heights, MI, USA. It is scheduled for January 14, Sunday, 10 AM in the year 2024.

Source: Islamic House of Wisdom

