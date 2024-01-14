Iowa poll: Trump’s significant advantage over Republican rivals

SHAFAQNA- Donald Trump remains the favored pick of approximately 50% of potential Republican caucus participants, as per a recent poll. This poll emphasizes the continued strong influence that the former president holds as the Iowa caucuses draw near on Monday (15 Jan. 2024).

The poll discovered that Trump had the backing of 48 percent of potential caucus attendees, whereas ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley trailed behind at 20 percent and Florida governor Ron DeSantis with 16 points. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy followed closely behind, securing the fourth spot with a solid 8 percent.

It’s a remarkable advantage for Trump as he heads into the caucuses, which take place on Monday. These caucuses mark the beginning of the Republican presidential nomination process and will also provide an early assessment of how influential Trump’s support is within his party’s base.

Source: FT

www.shafaqna.com