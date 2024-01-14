Southern Gaza: Displaced Palestinian doctor offers medical care in tent

SHAFAQNA- In the southern Gaza Strip, Dr. Fidaa Al Qurshali provides essential health care and medical assistance to displaced people in a medical tent set up in a camp.

Qurshali recently set up a medical tent to provide health care and medicine to people displaced by the devastating war, which has destroyed their families and homes.

This situation arises when diseases spread rapidly among the displaced population, who face challenges in accessing distant medical facilities, often located far from the newly established camps.

Some hospitals in Gaza have made it a priority to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured in Israeli attacks.

According to reports from local and international sources, the health sector in Gaza has suffered a major setback as a result of the Israeli war.

