Palestinians try to rejuvenate market in Jabalia refugee camp

SHAFAQNA- Palestinians residing in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the north of the Gaza Strip, established a market following the departure of Israeli military troops from various regions. Despite facing destruction and challenging living conditions, they decided to initiate this market, Anadolu Agency reported.



Despite the extreme difficulties caused by the Israeli war and the significant devastation it caused, the inhabitants and displaced individuals in Jabalia, northern Gaza, are making efforts to persevere and survive.

Israel initiated a continuous series of aerial and land assaults on the Gaza Strip following a cross border offensive by Hamas, which Tel Aviv alleges resulted in the death of 1,200 individuals in Israel.

According to Palestinian health authorities, approximately 23,843 Palestinians have lost their lives, with the majority being women and children. Additionally, another 60,317 individuals have suffered injuries.

Source: AA

