London: Hundreds of thousands march to support Palestine in 7th national march + [Video]

SHAFAQNA- A pro-Palestinian march began in the heart of London on Saturday, the seventh demonstration in the British capital since Israel’s assault on Gaza began in early October, Anadolu Agency reported.

The event, which drew hundreds of thousands of participants, was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), which hailed the protests as “one of the largest sustained political campaigns in British history.

According to Shafaqna, More than 1,700 police officers monitored the march from London’s business center to Westminster.

The demonstration is part of a global day of action in 60 cities and over 30 countries calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Source: @shafaqna_farsi , AA

