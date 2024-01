SHAFAQNA-The Israeli army arrested 5,875 Palestinians, including 355 children and 200 women, in the occupied West Bank in the 100 days of the war on Gaza, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society reported.

Since October 7, the conditions of Palestinians under arrest or in detention have severely declined. Many have complained of severe beatings, while at least six Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli custody.

Source: Al Jazeera

