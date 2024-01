SHAFAQNA- Gazan children are seen around improvised tents as they try to continue their lives under unforgiving conditions on January 09, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. They grow up with the agonizing confrontation of war amid the sounds of guns and bombs. Children living within the camp spend time playing diversions uninformed of everything, Anadolu Agency’s Abed Zagout reported.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com