Pope calls all forms of war a crime against humanity

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called all forms of war a crime against humanity.

Pope Francis urged humanity to learn how to desire peace through education that rejects violence. He  launched that appeal for an end to war on Sunday, as he prayed the Angelus with pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

“At the beginning of the year, we exchanged wishes for peace, but weapons have continued to kill and destroy,” he lamented.

Pope Francis urged everyone to pray for “people who have power over these conflicts,” so that they might realize that war is “not the way to resolve them”. War, he added, “sows death among civilians and destroys cities and infrastructures.”

The Pope noted that he had just watched Fr. Ibrahim Faltas, the Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land in Jerusalem, speaking on a program on Italian TV.

Fr. Faltas, said the Holy Father, spoke about the need to “educate for peace.”

Source:Vatican News

