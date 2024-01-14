Euro-Med: 92% of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza were civilians

SHAFAQNA- The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported that 92% of all Palestinians brutally killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip were civilians.

Around 100,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed, reported missing, or wounded since the beginning of “Israel’s” genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported.

According to the report, as of January 13, 2024, at least 31,497 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, out of whom 92% are civilians (28,951 people). Among those Palestinians were 12,345 children, 6,471 women, 295 health personnel, 41 civil defense personnel, and 113 journalists. Additionally, 61,079 individuals have been injured, many critically.

Source: Al Mayadeen

