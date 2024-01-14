Axios: Biden’s ‘patience is running out’ with Israel as Gaza war hits 100 days

SHAFAQNA- The Axios news website has claimed that the US officials are frustrated with Israel’s rejection of most of their recent requests related to the war on Gaza.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack 100 days ago, Biden has given Israel his full backing, with unprecedented military and diplomatic support, even while taking a political hit from part of his base in an election year. That support has largely continued publicly, but behind the scenes, there are growing signs that Biden is losing his patience, the U.S. officials said.

“The situation sucks and we are stuck. The president’s patience is running out,” one U.S. official told Axios.

Source: Axios

www.shafaqna.com