Israel arrests sisters of Al Arouri

SHAFAQNA- The Israel has arrested two sisters of senior Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri .

“On Saturday night, the occupation army arrested Dalal and Fatima al Arouri, the sisters of the martyr Saleh al Arouri, after it conducted searches in their homes in Ramallah Governorate and the city of Al Bireh in the central West Bank,” Amani Farajneh, media coordinator for the Palestinian Prisoners Society, told Anadolu.

Dalal was arrested from her family’s home in the town of Arura, northwest of Ramallah, while Fatima was arrested from her home in the Al Shorfa neighborhood in the city of Al Bireh,” Farajneh added.

The senior Hamas official Saleh Al Arouri was assassinated in an Israeli attack in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on January 2.

Source: TRTWORLD