Netherlands: Police clash with people demonstrating against Quran burning

SHAFAQNA- Police clash with people protesting against of Quran burning planned by the leader of the Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) movement.

Police said a group demonstrated against PEGIDA’s “authorised” Quran burning for which they obtained permission from the municipality in Arnhem.

The group attempted to intervene, leading to the discontinuation of the demonstration, the police said, adding that three individuals were arrested for non-compliance .

Yildirim Usta, a council member from the Denk Party in Arnhem, criticised Arnhem Mayor Ahmed Marcouch in a statement for allowing PEGIDA’s Quran attack. Usta criticised the oversight of the PEGIDA Quran attack, citing it as a hate crime under the guise of free speech.

