International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Palestinian Red Crescent: “180 women give birth daily in Gaza”

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Saturday that in Gaza, every day, approximately 180 women experience the perilous and cruel circumstances of childbirth due to Israeli attacks and control, Anadolu Agency reported.

“In Gaza, 180 women give birth daily under dangerous and inhumane conditions. Many of them are unable to reach hospitals due to being in besieged areas, with the Israeli forces preventing ambulances from reaching them,” the release said.

To underscore the gravity of the situation, the humanitarian organization released recordings on X.

The audio captured phone conversations between medical teams and the family of an expectant mother who unfortunately couldn’t make it to a hospital in time to deliver her baby in Gaza.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

