Bernie Sanders: Catastrophe in Gaza worse than Dresden during WWII

Shafaqna English – Bernie Sanders said Sunday on CNN, what happened in Gaza ‘is worse than’ what happened in Dresden during WWII.

“If I use the word Dresden Germany to you, you think about the horrific destruction during World War II of that city. What is going on in Gaza now in three months, is worse than what took place in Dresden over a two year period. This is a catastrophe,” Sanders said.

He further reiterated his stance that Israel has the right to respond to attacks by Hamas and added “but you do not have a right to go to war against an entire people, women and children and the United States Congress has got to act because a lot of this destruction is being done with military weapons supplied by the United States of America,”.

Sanders emphasized that if American military assistance is given to Saudi Arabia, Israel, or any country, “it has got to be used consistent with human rights, international human rights standards and American law,”.

“In my opinion, that is certainly not the case. We have a horrific humanitarian catastrophe. We cannot turn our backs on it. Congress has got to start moving to protect children in Palestine.”

Source: The Hill