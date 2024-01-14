France: Arson Attack on mosque during prayers

SHAFAQNA- A mosque in Saint-Martin-des-Champs, near Morlaix, was target of arson attack while Muslims were praying inside, according to a statement made by the Islamic Council of France (CFCM).
While CFCM expressed its support for the mosque community and management, it called on all mosques in France to pay attention.
Minister of Internal Affairs Gerald Darmanin, in his statement on the X social media platform, stated that an investigation has been launched into the incident and expressed his support for Muslims in Finistere.
Source: West Observer