SHAFAQNA- The Asian Nations Cup’s 18th edition recently commenced in Qatar, marking its third time being hosted in the country. The Iranian national football team, led by Amir Ghalenoei, will participate in this tournament for the 15th consecutive time.

The noteworthy aspect to highlight is the exceptional display of the Iran national team in the past 14 oppening rounds of the tournament, wherein they have achieved an impressive 12 wins and one draw. Only one loss has marred Iranian football’s record in the continent’s most crucial competition.

The national team has achieved a total of 32 goals in their 14 oppening matches, while allowing only 4 goals against their opponents. Moreover, the national team has successfully resulted in 9 clean sheet out of 14 matches.

