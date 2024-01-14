World Wrestling Ranking: Hedayati’s powerful run to the final

SHAFAQNA- As reported by Fars News Agency, Fardin Hedayati participated in the ongoing global wrestling rankings tournament in the 130 kg weight division, facing off against his fellow contenders.

Fardin Hedayati, weighing 130 kg, emerged victorious in the initial round against Laszlo Darabos of Hungary, achieving a remarkable score of 9-0. In the subsequent match, he emerged victorious against Wenhao Jiang from China, securing a notable score of 3-1. In the quarter-finals, Hedayati competed against Oscar Pino Hinds, a world silver and bronze medalist from Cuba. Hedayati emerged victorious with a score of 8-2, securing a spot in the semi finals.

