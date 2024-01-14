Asia Cup observes moment of silence for victims of Israel-Gaza conflict before Iran – Palestine team’s match

Shafaqna – Before kickoff of the Asian Cup match between Iran and the Palestine soccer team on Sunday, there was a moment of silence, quickly followed by chants of ‘free Palestine.’ On the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, players from both teams stood at Education City Stadium’s center field while an announcement called for a moment of silence ‘in memory of the lives tragically lost as a result of the ongoing conflict in Palestine'”,media.

Silence enveloped the stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, which was soon broken by pro-Palestinian chants echoing from the crowd.

The Palestinian players had lined up, arms linked over each other’s shoulders, as they and their fans sang the national anthem together. Following this, the players formed a huddle both before and after observing the moment of silence.

The match between Iran and Palestine marked both teams’ opening game in the Asian Cup and concluded with Iran securing a 4-1 victory.

Photos: Varzesh 3