Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies reports results of public opinion poll concerning Israeli war on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies reported the results of the public opinion poll concerning the Israeli war on Gaza on January 10, 2024. The poll was conducted on a sample consisted of 8000 respondents (men and women) from 16 Arab states.

According to the results of the survey regarding the place of the war, 97% of respondents expressed psychological stress as a consequence of the war on Gaza and 84% expressed a sense of great psychological stress.

Regarding the extent of psychological stress felt during the war on Gaza, approximately 80% of respondents announced that they regularly follow news of the war, in comparison to 7% who said that they do not follow it. Fifty-four percent of respondents relied on television to access the news while 43% relied on the internet.

Regarding the extent of news followship about Israel’s war on Gaza, 35% of respondents believed that the continued Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories was the most principal reason for the operation while 24% attributed it mainly to defense against targeting of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel. Eight percent saw it as a result of the ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip.

Solidarity with Palestinians

The results revealed that there exists an Arab consensus of 92% expressing solidarity with the citizens of the Arab region with the Palestinian people in Gaza. This is while, 69% of respondents expressed their solidarity with Palestinians and support for Hamas, 23% expressed solidarity with Palestinians in spite of opposing Hamas.

Evaluation of international and regional positions

Seventy-six percent of respondents announced that their position toward the United States following the Israeli war on Gaza had become more negative. This indicates that the Arab public has lost confidence in the US. Besides, respondents indicated a near consensus (81%) in their belief that the US government is not serious about establishment of a Palestinian state in the 1967 occupied territories (The West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza).

Evaluation of US media coverage of the war on Gaza

Arab public opinion recognizes the Palestinian Cause as an Arab issue. A consensus of 92% have an idea that the Palestinian question relates to all Arabs and not just the Palestinians.

Arab public opinion is nearly of the same mind in denying recognition of Israel, at a rate of 89%, up from 84% in 2022, in comparison with just 4% who support its recognition.

in responding to the question “what measures Arab governments should take to stop the war in Gaza”, 36% of respondents stated that Arab governments should suspend all relations or normalization processes with Israel, while 14% stated that support and aid should be brought into Gaza without Israeli approval. Eleven percent said that the Arab governments should use oil as a weapon to exert pressure on Israel and its supporters.

Frequency of witnessing or happening upon incidences of raids, arrests, or settler harassment in the West Bank

This survey is unique to measure public opinion on the topic across the Arab region. The field work was conducted from 12 December 2023 to 5 January 2024 in Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Yemen, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and the West Bank, Palestine (including Jerusalem). The surveyed communities represent 95% of the population of the Arab region and its broad regions.

Source: prnewswire

