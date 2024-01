SHAFAQNA- In the ongoing world wrestling ranking tournaments, Fardin Hedayati participated in the 130 kg weight category, facing off against his rivals.

Hedayati faced Lithuanian wrestler Knystautas in the semi-finals, who won 8-0 and became a finalist to compete for gold.

In the finals, he fought with Meng from China and won the gold medal with a score of 3-1 against this Chinese giant.

Source: fars news

