Iran defeated Palestine 4-1 in the Asian Cup

SHAFAQNA- Iran defeated Palestine 4-1 in their first match of the Asian Cup Group C on Sunday at the Education City Stadium. The Iranian fans and players demonstrated unity before the game, and soon after, the three times champions showcased their exceptional football skills.

Iran secured a victory in the Asian Cup with goals from Karim Ansarifard, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mehdi Ghayedi and Sardar Azmoun. Meanwhile, Palestine’s Tamer Seyam managed to score a consolation goal, but they continued their search for their first win in the tournament.

Source: reuters

