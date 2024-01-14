Will the attacks on Yemen spark a regional war? The Lebanese analyst in an interview with Shafaqna

SHAFAQNA- With the news of British and American aggression against Yemen under the pretext of the Yemen’s attack on several ships in the Red Sea, the people of the region woke up. In this attack, the aggressors targeted more than sixty targets with more than one hundred bombs and missiles. The United States also announced that ten countries participated in this aggression. The White House introduced the United States, England, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and South Korea as ten countries participating in this attack.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, Dr. Hassan Jouni, a political analyst and an international relations specialist said: “this aggression is a very great and important event and several points should be noted about it.”

He added: the first point that should be noted is that this incident occurred under highly complicated international conditions and while there are several ongoing wars in the world, from war in occupied Palestine to Russia’s war against Ukraine. The world space is getting harder and the American imperialism is declining.

Jouni continued: Second, the region in which this attack occurred, that is, the Red Sea, Yemen, the Bab-el-Mandeb and the Suez Canal is a very sensitive and important area in geopolitics and international relations. Moreover, there is also a third point that should be taken into account, the parties to this conflict, such as England and America, are the main players in the world and its transformations. These are big countries that play a great role in determining the fate of the world. Besides, the countries of the Axis of Resistance in the entire region are aligned with each other in defending Yemen.

The Lebanese analyst continued: the last point is the position of Russia and China. Without paying attention to these two important countries, especially China, for whom the Bab-el-Mandeb is important, it is not possible to deal with the events. Thus, they adopted positions in support of Yemen and condemned the aggression.

By stating that what America did is imperialist coercion which will have not any result except mobilization and uprising of the people of the world, Jouni clarified: America and England just wanted to send the message of proving their presence in this sensitive region to restore their reputation in this way.

He emphasized: this aggression will not continue and in the field of world trade, direction of the situation cannot be predicted but I believe it will stop here.

In the end, this international relations specialist maintained: what Yemen did was practically to respect the international law because the international law says: when a country located along sea passages is in a state of war and its security is in danger, according to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Maritime Navigation in 1988, it has the right to prevent the passage of some commercial ships, especially this passage is considered as a regional sea passage for Yemen and is among the regional waters of this country, and it has the right to prevent the passage of ships that are considered a threat to it.

