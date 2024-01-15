“People are either your brother in religion or one like you in creation”: Imam Ali (AS)

Shafaqna – “There are two kinds of people: those who have the same religion as you have; they are brothers to you, and those who have religions other than that of yours, they are human beings like you.”

This is one of the powerful quotes Imam Ali (AS) said to Malik Al-Ashtar. It is without a doubt that Imam Ali (AS) here is calling for equality, regardless of one’s religion or ethnicity.

Islam is a religion that calls for unity. Islam is a religion that calls for equality and justice. It is through the teachings of Islam that one learns how to deal with non-Muslims. In the Holy Quran Allah says “And argue not with the people of the Scripture (Jews and Christians), unless it be in (a way) that is better (with good words and in good manner, inviting them to Islamic Monotheism with His Verses), except with such of them as do wrong” [al-‘Ankaboot 29:46].

There are many upon many of stories that embody the mercy that Prophet (PBUH) and the Ahlul-Bayt had towards non-Muslims. We can see one of the most patient and tolerant aspects of the Prophet’s character in the incident of an old non-Muslim woman who made a habit of throwing trash in the way of the Holy Prophet Muhammad whenever he passed by her house.

The story related about this incident, mentions a neighbor of the Prophet that tried her best to irritate him by throwing garbage in his way every day. One day, when he walked out of his home there was no garbage. This made the Prophet inquire about the old woman and he came to know that she was sick. The Prophet went to visit her and offer any assistance she might need. The old woman was extremely humbled and at the same time ashamed of her actions in light of the concern that the Prophet showed her.

By seeing this example of compassion from Prophet Muhammad, she became convinced that Islam must be a true religion that the Prophet was preaching.

This is one out of many examples that showcase the mercy of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). He and the Ahul-bayt resembled the true message of Allah. They showed all of mankind what it means to be a Muslim, and how to treat people with respect and dignity.

The Quran instructs Muslims to treat non-Muslims courteously in a spirit of kindness and generosity, given they are not hostile towards Muslims. In the Quran, God says:

“God does not forbid you from those who do not fight you because of religion and do not expel you from your homes – from dealing kindly and justly with them. Indeed, God loves those who act justly. God only forbids you from those who fight you because of religion and expel you from your homes and aid in your expulsion – (forbids) that you make allies of them. And whoever makes allies of them, then it is those who are the wrongdoers.” (Quran 60:8-9).

Islam is a religion that calls us to treat everyone equally irrespective of their religious background, their ethnicity, gender or anything else. As Muslims we are called to treat everyone with love and gentleness. No one has the right to abuse a fellow human being under any circumstance. That abuse being verbally, physically, etc.

Even when there has been war, and the Religion of Islam was part of it, it was only as a last resort. In Islam the only war which is not prohibited is the one that is launched to achieve freedom, prevent breaching of a treaty, remove any obstacles in the way of logical promotion of Islam, and the conversion of those who want to embrace the religion but are prevented by their rulers.

Over a span of 13 years, since the beginning of Prophet Muhammad’s prophethood which was spent in Mecca, no order to engage in war was revealed to the Prophet. He was always commanded by God to treat the enemies with forgiveness:

“So disregard them, and say, ‘Peace!’ Soon they will know.” [Quran, 43:89]

There are about seventy verses in the Quran where engaging in war and murder has been prohibited. It was not until the prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was forced out of Mecca, and they plotted to assassinate him in Medina that defense was acceptable:

“When the faithless plotted against you to take you captive, or to kill or expel you—they plotted and Allah devised, and Allah is the best of devisers.” [8:30]

It was also at that time the verse on Jihad was revealed to the Prophet, wherein the reason why he had to engage in a war was explained:

“Those who are fought against are permitted [to fight] because they have been wronged, and Allah is indeed able to help them—those who were expelled from their homes unjustly, only because they said, ‘Allah is our Lord.’ Had not Allah repulsed the people from one another, ruin would have befallen the monasteries, churches, synagogues and mosques in which Allah’s Name is much invoked…” [Quran, 22:39-40]

Humans in Islam are extremely sacred and under no circumstance should be abused.

With this said one can come to the conclusion that Islam is indeed a religion of mercy, and compassion regardless of who it’s towards, whether it was Muslims or Non-Muslims, and as Amir Al-Muimin said, “People are of two kinds, either your brothers in faith or your equals in humanity.”

Source: Almerja