SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of delegations and mourning processions from all over Iraq reached the city of Samarra yesterday to participate in the martyrdom ceremony of Imam Hadi (AS).

According to Shafaqna, the custodian of the holy shrine of the Askariyin (AS) announced that more than 350 processions have entered Samarra in the past few days, some of them to provide services to pilgrims and and some are processions.

