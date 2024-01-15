English
IMF chief: AI to influence on 60% of jobs in advanced economies

SHAFAQNA- “Advanced economies, some emerging economies, will see 60 percent of their jobs affected,” the IMF chief said in an interview in Washington, referring to a recent International Monetary Fund report on the subject.

“And then it goes down to 40 percent, for emerging markets, 26 percent for low-income countries,” she mentioned, citing the IMF report that highlights nearly 40 percent of worldwide employment being vulnerable to AI, France24 reported.

The IMF report highlights that about 50% of the job market will face negative consequences as a result of AI, while the remaining portion could potentially see productivity improvements thanks to the advances AI brings.

“Your job may disappear altogether — not good — or artificial intelligence may enhance your job, so you actually will be more productive and your income level may go up,” stated Georgieva in her conversation with AFP.

Source: France24

www.shafaqna.com

