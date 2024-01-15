English
International Shia News Agency
Pope Francis says retirement ‘possible,’ but not now

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis stated on Sunday that retirement is a possible choice for all popes, but he currently has no intention of considering it.

When TV host Fabio Fazio asked Pope Francis how he was doing, the pontiff replied, “I am still alive. The conversation between the two lasted about an hour on the commercial channel Nove.

A potential resignation “is not a thought, a concern or a desire, but a possibility open to all popes. But at the moment, it is not at the center of my thoughts,” he mentioned.

“As long as I feel like serving, I will continue to do it,” Francis declared, emphasizing that although circumstances might alter, “we will have to rethink about it.”

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

