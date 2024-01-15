Understanding Islam: Three forms of prayer + [Video]

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on topic: “Three forms of prayer”, by Dr Chris Hewer.



Season 2 | Episode 1: Three forms of prayer

Why did God create human beings?

The Quran answers the question by saying that God created human beings for no other reason than that we should worship God [Q.51:56]. From this statement, two points emerge: first, that we should worship God alone and nothing else, and second, that human beings fulfill their highest reason for existence in worshiping God.

All human worship is to be focused on God alone [Q. 112], as is made clear by the Shahada, the principal statement of faith: “I bear witness that there is no god but God and Muhammad is the Messenger of God.” Nothing else is worthy of worship instead of God, or in addition to God, or in partnership with God. This obviously rules out the worship of idols, multiple or local gods, semi-divine people, and things that were worshiped by our ancestors. It also rules out modern-day idols, such as money, power, ideology, racial superiority or military might. This is not just a one-off declaration. Muslims need to consider whether their work serves God or something else. Do our financial or political practices serve God? Am I serving God in my family relations or are there other values at work?

Part of series: Understanding Islam

