WHO launchs appeal for $1.5 billion for 2024 Key Emergencies

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) today launched an appeal for $1.5 billion for 41 key emergencies around the world in 2024.

“The appeal covers the emergencies that demand the highest level of response from WHO, with the aim to reach over 87 million people,” it said in a statement.

“It is being issued in a context of complex emergencies cutting across crises of conflict, climate change and economic instability, which continue to fuel displacement, hunger, and inequality,” it added.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

