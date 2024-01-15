South Africa to sue USA-UK as complicit in Israel’s war crimes in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 50 South African lawyers are preparing a separate lawsuit against the US and UK governments on the grounds that they are complicit in Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

The initiative, led by South African lawyer Wikus Van Rensburg, aims to prosecute those who are complicit in the crime in civilian courts in collaboration with lawyers from the US and UK, with whom he is already in contact.

Rensburg, who has been writing letters to various countries and the ICJ for the last few weeks demanding that Israel and its supporters be prosecuted, has begun preparations to file a lawsuit against the two Western countries, with the support of his colleagues.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com