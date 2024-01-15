English
International Shia News Agency
Guterres: Gaza now faces long shadow of starvation

immediate humanitarian ceasefire

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” as the war has now surpassed 100 days of fighting and, Gaza now faces the long shadow of starvation.

Guterres was speaking hours after three UN agencies urged Israel to allow access to the port of Ashdod, north of Gaza, to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. To ensure sufficient aid gets to where it is needed. To facilitate the release of the hostages. To tamp down the flames of wider war because the longer the conflict in Gaza continues, the greater the risk of escalation and miscalculation,” Guterres said at a press briefing in New York.

The UN says more than three months of fighting have displaced roughly 85 percent of the territory’s population, crowded into shelters and struggling to get food, water, fuel and medical care.

Guterres condemned a humanitarian situation in Gaza that he said was “beyond words.”

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

