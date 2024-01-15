English
International Shia News Agency
Authorities: Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 24,100

SHAFAQNA- At least 24,100 Palestinians have been killed and 60,834 others injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 12 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 132 casualties and 252 injuries over the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

