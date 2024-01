SHAFAQNA- Türkiye saw 2.1 million flights in total in 2023, or about one airplane every 15 seconds, according to new official figures.



The number of flights, including transit overflights, in Turkish airspace jumped 14.9% year-on-year in 2023, rising from 1.8 million to 2.1 million, said a source at the State Airports Authority Directorate General (DMHI).

Aviation experts say the rise is thanks to the many investments made in the country’s civil aviation infrastructure.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

