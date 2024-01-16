UN: Israel Blocks “lifesaving” aid from entering northern Gaza

Shafaqna English: According to UN officials, Israel is blocking the delivery of lifesaving medicine and fuel to Northern Gaza, as reported by Al Jazeera on 16. Jan 2024.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that Israeli authorities are blocking aid missions that are attempting to deliver medical and fuel supplies to the northern part of Gaza.

The Wafa news agency has reported that in the last 24 hours, approximately 132 people have lost their lives in Gaza. Multiple UN agencies are urgently calling for quicker and safer methods to deliver aid to Gaza, as the region is facing the risk of widespread famine and disease.