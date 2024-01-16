UNICEF warning: Afghanistan earthquakes leave nearly 100,000 children in urgent need of aid this winter

Shafaqna English – Three months after the catastrophic earthquakes in western Afghanistan, UNICEF is advocating for enhanced support for over 96,000 children impacted, as the region faces a severe winter.

According to a UNICEF report, the earthquakes in Afghanistan last October resulted in the loss of over 1,000 lives, primarily among women and children. This disaster caused extensive damage, destroying or severely damaging around 31,000 homes and leading to widespread loss of livelihoods, livestock, and crops for many families. The aftermath of these earthquakes is still evident in Herat, where numerous families are forced to live in tents or in the open, facing the severe cold. The already challenging situation is further aggravated by the current harsh winter in Herat province, which is threatening lives and hindering reconstruction efforts.

