UN: Preventing famine and deadly disease in Gaza requires faster, safer aid access and more routes

Shafaqna Enghlish- A major shift in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza is urgently needed as the risk of famine grows and more people are exposed to deadly disease outbreaks, United Nations agencies warned today.

Officials at the World Food Program (WFP), UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) say that the supply of sufficient goods into and through Gaza now depends on the opening of new entry routes More trucks pass through border control every day fewer restrictions on the movement of unskilled workers and security guarantees for the people receiving and distributing aid, Reliefweb reported.

Without the ability to produce or import food, Gaza’s entire population relies on aid to survive. But humanitarian aid alone cannot meet the basic needs of the people of Gaza. The United Nations, international aid agencies and non governmental organizations have so far managed to provide limited humanitarian assistance to Gaza despite extremely difficult conditions, but the scale is far from sufficient to prevent a deadly combination of hunger, malnutrition and disease. The lack of food, clean water and medical supplies is particularly acute in the northern regions.

Humanitarian response is severely limited by the closure of all but two border crossings in the south and a multi layered screening process for trucks entering Gaza. Once inside, efforts to establish drop-in centers for people in need are hampered by bombing raids and ever-shifting frontlines that endanger the lives of ordinary Gazans as well as the UN and other humanitarian workers trying to help them.

Source: Reliefweb

