NASA analysis: 2023 the warmest year on record

Shafaqna Science- According to NASA’s analysis, Earth experienced its highest recorded average surface temperature in 2023. Scientists from NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York reported that global temperatures in the previous year were approximately 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than the average for NASA’s baseline period (1951-1980).

NASA Administrator, Bill Nelson stated: “NASA and NOAA’s global temperature report confirms what billions of people around the world experienced last year; we are facing a climate crisis, from extreme heat, to wildfires, to rising sea levels, we can see our Earth is changing.”

In the year 2023, an overwhelming number of individuals worldwide encountered scorching temperatures, with each month spanning from June to December achieving an unprecedented global record.

July recorded the highest temperatures ever, reaching an unprecedented level of heat. In 2023, the Earth witnessed a global temperature increase of approximately 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit (equivalent to 1.4 degrees Celsius compared to the average temperature recorded in the late 19th century, which serves as the foundation for our current climate data.

