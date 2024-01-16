English
The unsettling new norm of remote work, working while sick

Shafaqna Science- West Hawaii Today reported that while January encourages individuals to set goals, especially in their professional lives, a disturbing pattern is unfolding – working while sick has sadly become a common practice.

Despite the health risks, millions find themselves grappling with symptoms ranging from persistent coughs to fevers. Doctors emphasize staying home when sick, but the dilemma arises in a hybrid work life—what does “too sick to come to the office” mean for remote workers? The blurred lines make it challenging to justify using sick days, particularly with the ease of technology enabling work from home.

The prevalence of the disease puts many people in an unusual state of uncertainty, yet individuals are sick and may need to rest. The acceptance of working while sick began with the pandemic, as remote working made the lack of proper accommodation significant.

This change in the work environment has led to a worrying situation where people may feel compelled to continue accessing their email or Slack even when they are actually sick, due to the addictive nature of technology.

As the global community embraces a new year, West Hawaii Today suggests a reevaluation of goals – perhaps the goal for the year should be to conscientiously rest when you are feeling unwell.

The continued practice of working while sick raises concerns about how it affects the well-being of employees and the steadily increasing levels of stress experienced over the past decade, but the current situation calls for a reevaluation of priorities in the season of goal setting.

Source: THE NEWS

www.shafaqna.com

