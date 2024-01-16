New pollution problems created by new space race

Shafaqna Science- In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of rocket launches, with commercial companies such as SpaceX (founded by Elon Musk) and government agencies launching numerous satellites into low Earth orbit. And this is just the beginning. The number of satellites could eventually reach a million, requiring an even greater number of launches, which could lead to escalating emissions, according to the New York Times.

SpaceX declined to comment on the environmental impact of rockets and satellites, maintaining a policy of non-disclosure on the matter. Representatives from Amazon and Eutelsat OneWeb, as well as two other companies seeking to build mega constellations of satellites, have expressed a strong commitment to operating in an environmentally responsible manner.

However, scientists are concerned that more launches could potentially disperse a greater amount of pollutants into the pristine layers of the Earth’s atmosphere, and regulators around the world who assess certain hazards associated with space missions do not establish regulations regarding pollution.

Experts say they are not inclined to impose restrictions on the thriving space industry.

However, there is concern that scientific progress may lag behind the new space race, and we may not fully understand the effects of pollution from rockets and spacecraft until it is too late.

Research already indicates that the upper layers of the atmosphere contain a significant amount of metals from spacecraft that are fragmented during re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Source: The New York Times

