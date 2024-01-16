Shafaqna Enghlish- Britain’s Conservative Party is set for an electoral defeat and could lose around 180 seats in Parliament, according to a new poll, which predicts a significant windfall for Labour.

Published on Monday, a YouGov survey of over 14,000 respondents found that Labour would take a “large majority” were the election held today, forecasting 385 seats for the left-leaning party. The Tories, meanwhile, would drop to just 169 seats in Parliament, well below the 349 currently held.

The results would mirror the outcome of the 1997 general election, when Tony Blair’s Labour Party won 418 seats, the polling firm said. The Conservatives took a beating that year, emerging from the race with 165 seats.

