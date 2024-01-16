Understand the Quran: Surah Fatir (The Originator) [Video]

Shafaqna English- Quran Segments; Understand the Quran | Chapter 35, Surah Fatir (The Originator), published on January 16, 2024 by Sayed Jawad Qazwini.

In this episode, Sayed Jawad gives a brief introductory tafsir of the thirty-fifth chapter Surah Fatir (The Originator). The most important verses, stories and lessons are derived from this chapter. You will be given an overall perspective of this chapter. After this lecture you will have a greater comprehensive view of this Surah and you will recite it with understanding.

Part of series: Understand the Quran by Sayed Jawad Qazwini

