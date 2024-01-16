Vietnam’s economy to grow over 6% in 2024

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Central Institute for Economic Management reported Vietnam’s economy will grow 6.13 percent in the first scenario and 6.48 percent in the second.



The entire year’s exports are projected to increase 4.02 percent and 5.19 percent respectively in those two scenarios, the Vietnam News reported.

The country’s trade surplus is predicted to hit 5.64 billion U.S. dollars and 6.26 billion dollars respectively, while the average inflation this year is forecast to stand at 3.94 percent and 3.72 percent, said the report.

Source: Xinhua

