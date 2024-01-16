English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Vietnam’s economy to grow over 6% in 2024

0
Vietnam's economy

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Central Institute for Economic Management reported Vietnam’s economy will grow 6.13 percent in the first scenario and 6.48 percent in the second.

The entire year’s exports are projected to increase 4.02 percent and 5.19 percent respectively in those two scenarios, the Vietnam News reported.

The country’s trade surplus is predicted to hit 5.64 billion U.S. dollars and 6.26 billion dollars respectively, while the average inflation this year is forecast to stand at 3.94 percent and 3.72 percent, said the report.

Source: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

China-Vietnam agree to build community with shared future

leila yazdani

UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee to develop economic cooperation

asadian

50 years after Vietnam War bombs still kill

asadian

Vietnam joins international community to solve food security crisis

asadian

Vietnam: Official highlights significant Halal market potentials

asadian

Joining Eurasia to ease linkage with global economy: Rouhani

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.