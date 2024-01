Shafaqna Enghlish- Approximately 1,000 tourists find themselves stranded in a remote holiday village in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region due to avalanche.

Road access to Hemu village, a scenic destination near the borders of Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia where the tourists were trapped, has been cut off by avalanches for several days now. The village is situated in Xinjiang’s Altay Prefecture where continuous snowfall in some areas has lasted 10 days, it said.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com