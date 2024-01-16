English
AA: ICJ trial increased isolation for Israel

Shafaqna Enghlish- ICJ case about Israel’s genocide in Gaza could be a harbinger of increased international isolation for Israel, and stronger support and solidarity for the Palestinian cause.

Divisions on the global front became all the more evident once the hearings wrapped up, with countries from the Global South, particularly African, Latin American and Muslim-majority nations rallying behind South Africa.

On the other hand, the Global North, led by Western powers like the US, Canada and Germany, remains firm in supporting Israel.

