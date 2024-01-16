Japan: Two planes collide on airport runway

Shafaqna Enghlish- Two passenger planes have collided at a Japanese airport just weeks after another crash in the region.

The planes belonged to Korean Air and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and the incident occurred at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido at around 0830GMT.

Korean Air said its KE766 plane “came into contact with a Cathay Pacific aircraft during pushback” at New Chitose Airport.

The flight was set to depart for Seoul.

“There were no injuries and the airline is cooperating with all relevant authorities,” it said in a brief statement on X.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com