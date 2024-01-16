English
ILO: Global unemployment rate set to increase in 2024

Shafaqna Enghlish- Joblessness and the jobs gap have both fallen below pre-pandemic levels but global unemployment will rise in 2024, according to the ILO’s World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2024 report.

Labour markets have shown surprising resilience despite deteriorating economic conditions, but recovery from the pandemic remains uneven as new vulnerabilities and multiple crises are eroding prospects for greater social justice, according to a new International Labour Organization (ILO) report.

Source: International Labour Organization (ILO) 

www.shafaqna.com

