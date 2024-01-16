UK :PM accused of using ‘Islamophobic trope’ against Muslim MP

Shafaqna Enghlish- UK Prime Minister has been used an “Islamophobic trope” against a Muslim Labour party MP.

It came during a debate in the House of Commons following Rishi Sunak’s statement on last week’s strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Zarah Sultana began a question by mentioning that “limited” military interventions can quickly escalate, referring to PM’s remarks that the strikes against the Houthis were “limited.”

The lawmaker for Coventry South also cited a media report that Foreign Office officials were “incredibly nervous” about last week’s strikes in Yemen.

Sultana then touched on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

“So rather than giving Israel the green light to continue its brutal bombardment of Gaza and risking a wider conflict, will the prime minister seek to de-escalate the situation and call for an immediate cease-fire?”

In response, Sunak replied: “Perhaps the honorable lady would do well to call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation.”

Later in the session, another Muslim Labour Party MP, Naz Shah, criticized the prime minister’s response, saying it was “a new painful blow.”

Shah, who represents Bradford West, added: “That is an Islamophobic trope…Maybe the prime minister will reflect, withdraw, and take the opportunity to show leadership and apologize.”

However, Sunak did not apologize.

Source: Anadolu Agency